Welsh Labour leader, Eluned Morgan, was in Abergavenny on Thursday as campaigning continues ahead of the Senedd Election on May 7.
This time, she was joined by Labour candidates for the new Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency in the Town Centre to launch the Party’s ‘Jobs of the Future’ pledge. Ms Morgan also talked about Monmouthshire being named the first Council of Sanctuary and whether her Party can stop Plaid Cymru and Reform UK here.
“I think we can [stop Plaid and Reform],” she told The Chronicle.
“Plaid has been misleading the Welsh public when it comes to telling them they are the only party to vote for to stop Reform. That simply isn’t the case with the new electoral system.”
“The fact is if you want Labour, there are six positions on the list and you will get Labour if you vote for Labour. I am really confident we are delivering a sensible, costed plan, unlike any of the other parties.”
Candidates Anthony Hunt, Lynn Neagle and Laura Wright also joined Eluned Morgan on the high street.
Welsh Labour’s offer includes establishing a new Jobs Council for Wales, chaired by the First Minister, introducing a Lifelong Retraining Programme for workers changing careers and delivering 100,000 all-age apprenticeships in construction and renewable energy.
In a local economy that relies heavily on seasonal work in the tourism, retail and hospitality sectors, there was no hint of any new support for the independent businesses that employ staff in the middle of town. However, the First Minister was keen to stress Labour’s existing record on the issue.
“We already make sure around half of businesses in Wales pay zero non-domestic business rates,” she said.
“Since April 1st, the amount hospitality businesses pay has been reduced by a further 15 per cent to help ease the financial pressure on those employers too. We do recognise the pressure these kinds of businesses are facing and I hope the recent change will bring some relief to them.”
The two parties currently leading the polls, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, have both said they will take some form of action to redress what they call ‘imbalances’ within business rates system.
Plaid Cymru has said it will make sure Town Centre and High Street businesses are not at a disadvantage compared to those on big retail parks and out of town. Meanwhile, Reform UK has said they will review the business rates system if they win the election in May.
Leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iowerth, launched his Party’s manifesto on the same day Labour candidates were in Abergavenny. Perhaps predictably, Ms Morgan said Plaid’s ambitions of Welsh independence could disadvantage businesses and staff in Abergavenny, while Reform’s commitments to scrapping net-zero would mean less jobs for Welsh people.
“There is a clear threat to jobs and the Welsh economy under Reform with their commitment to scrapping all net-zero projects,” she said.
“That’s thousands of Welsh jobs gone. With Plaid Cymru’s independence plans, businesses will turn away from Wales.”
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