Happy Dragons Theatre is looking for volunteers to appear as extras in the short film, ‘Dance’, which will be filmed in Abergavenny on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20.
Happy Dragons Theatre has been working with members of People First Abergavenny, a group for and led by adults with learning disabilities, to devise a script which draws on their lived experience of feeling ‘othered’ and socially isolated. The story follows a young man who has experienced discrimination and bullying, but whose life changes when he attends the ‘Big Night Out’, an evening when the Auberge venue in Abergavenny is given over to people with disabilities. At the ‘Big Night Out’, the young man experiences acceptance, respect and the joy of dancing with friends.
The main cast of the film are all members of People First Abergavenny. They have devised many of the scenes which feature in the film, and their words form the basis of the script. ‘Dance’ is a celebration of the group’s creativity and generosity in sharing their personal experiences. The supporting cast are members of People First Monmouth and Caldicot, and Theatr Wildcatz Brecon (a charity theatre group for people with learning disabilities).
On completion, the film will be submitted for streaming on Amazon Film Video Direct, and YouTube and will also be offered to Disability Film Festivals. It will be shown at Abergavenny Arts Festival in 2027 and will also be offered to educational establishments as a tool to lead discussions about the importance of inclusivity, diversity and equality.
Filming will take place in High Street and Frogmore Street and should last no more than three hours. Extras play people going about their everyday business as our main character walks down the street.
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