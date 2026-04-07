Happy Dragons Theatre has been working with members of People First Abergavenny, a group for and led by adults with learning disabilities, to devise a script which draws on their lived experience of feeling ‘othered’ and socially isolated. The story follows a young man who has experienced discrimination and bullying, but whose life changes when he attends the ‘Big Night Out’, an evening when the Auberge venue in Abergavenny is given over to people with disabilities. At the ‘Big Night Out’, the young man experiences acceptance, respect and the joy of dancing with friends.