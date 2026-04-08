The following week, the front page of the Chronicle printed a letter under the headline: “What Our Readers Think – Accident at Roundabout. Dear Sir, Being an interested reader of your Sugar Loaf Musings each week, I was rather struck by your remarks about the ‘roundabout’ at the junction of Park Crescent and Pen-y-fal Road. It is correct to say that red lamps were put there for a long time, but in my opinion not long enough. Two nights before Christmas those red lamps disappeared, for what reason I don’t know. I should have thought they would have been left there till after Christmas considering there were strangers about. I came along that way on Christmas Eve, both gas lamps were out and no red warning lamps, and unfortunately for me I had my hands in my pockets when I fell over the obstruction. I was taken to the Cottage Hospital and had four stitches inserted in my forehead and nose and attended hospital six times for treatment; so, you see there was one nasty accident that was not reported. Yours Faithfully, J. Beale.”