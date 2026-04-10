Nationally renowned and loved as the moustached, opera-singing Gio Compario from the telly, Wynne Evans is tip-toeing back into public life, with his first ever stand-up meets opera one-man live show., ‘Wynne Evans – Beyond Compare’ tours across Wales for five nights from 21-24 May 2026 beginning at The Savoy on May 20.
Stepping back to his Welsh roots, Wynne has spent the major part of 2025 gaining strength from his nearest and dearest at home, tending to guests in his new restaurant, whilst pioneering anew way of broadcasting with his independently launched radio show.
Show Date: Wednesday May 20th at 7:45pm. Ticket Price: £32.50 Standard, £70 Meet and Greet.
Performances suitable for 14+.
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