One person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries following a collision on the A40 near Crickhowell today.
Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 1pm today on the A40 near Crickhowell.
Officers shut the road between Bwlch and Glangrwyney.
The vehicles involved were a blue MG 3 and a black Volvo V70 and Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
The road reopened at about 3:15pm, following recovery of the vehicles.
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