The Crickhowell Summer Weekend returns to the town on 27-28 June, with a full two days of food, music, creativity and community spirit – and it’s completely free to attend.
The High Street will be closed to traffic from 2pm on Friday 26 June as the stallholders’ marquee goes up. Then on Saturday, from 10am-4pm, the town will come alive with a vibrant Food Festival celebrating the very best local and regional producers.
Expect everything from single-varietal apple juice and artisan cheeses, to tempting bakes, pickles and ferments, charcuterie, fudge and freshly picked seasonal produce. Sample locally brewed craft beers, ciders and spirits while you enjoy a fabulous programme of live music curated by Katie Truman-Williams of the town’s Evergreen Chorus. Then relax and explore the menu in one of Crickhowell’s welcoming pubs, cafés and restaurants.
“We’ve got over 30 fantastic stallholders lined up for the Saturday, so there’ll be plenty to tempt visitors,” says Food Festival organiser Andrew Powell. “But we’re also keen to promote the town as a great place to eat, drink and shop all year round. So we’ll be encouraging people to enjoy five-star hospitality in our cafés and pubs, and to discover the town’s unique mix of independent shops.”
The fun continues in the High Street on Saturday evening, with a Community Street Party from 6pm, jointly hosted by Crickhowell’s The Swan pub and Treebeards Bar.
Billed as a sun-soaked celebration of summer, the evening will feature live music and entertainment from Hay Shantymen, Crickhowell & District Players and local rock covers band Red Kite, plus food from the town’s two much-loved butchers, including belly-busting burgers from FE Richards and Cashells’ famous hog roast rolls.
“It’s going to be a great night,” says Treebeards’ Frank Ady. "Sunhats, shades and inflatables are welcome for the full beach-party vibe, and even if it does rain, we’ll stay dry in the marquee. And it’s all in good cause, with fundraising during the evening helping to support Tŷ Hafen Children’s Hospice.”
Then on Sunday, from 10am-4pm, the marquee will transform into a magical Artisan Craft Market, with handmade treasures from 30 talented makers, including stunning jewellery, colourful textiles and natural skincare, along with functional and decorative ceramics, paintings, photography, homewares and more.
Ty’r Gobaith’s Pantry will be tempting visitors with their delicious baked goods and award-winning preserves, and there’ll be more live music throughout the day.
“We have a fabulous array of artisan creations for all occasions,” says curator Emma Bevan-Henderson of Artisan Events Wales. “Whether you’re looking for a little gift, a beautiful accessory, or something extra special for your home, these makers have something for everyone.”
The Crickhowell Summer Weekend is made possible thanks to sponsorship from Powys County Council, Crickhowell Town Council and Totally Locally Crickhowell. Come for the food, stay on for the fun and beautiful artisan crafts, and soak up the best of this brilliant little town.
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