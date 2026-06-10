A care provider with bases in Crickhowell and Pontypool has unveiled the team which will lead its involvement a new service designed to ease pressure on local NHS services and take more care away from hospitals and into the community.
Operating across the whole country, Abicare will use the Hospital@Home scheme to work with the NHS and increase choice and options for patients by delivering hospital-level care in the home setting.
Supported by operational delivery partner Healix Health, the innovative new service will deliver cost savings of up to 55% for the NHS in Wales by discharging patients faster and providing high quality, safe and effective complex care, plus other associated hospital-standard services, in the place they call home.
The Hospital@Home team will identify patients that could benefit from early discharge and move them out of hospital to be cared for in their own homes where they can experience up to 23% better health outcomes.
A significant amount has been invested in the development of the new service which will be led by chief commercial officer Steve Carter and clinical lead Rebecca Williams who have more than 70 years combined management experience in the healthcare industry.
Steve Carter commented: “Rising demand and increasing pressure on resources is presenting unprecedented long term challenges in our healthcare system.”
“Providing additional capacity and greater choice for patients, Hospital@Home is a forward-thinking solution to addressing some of these challenges. The service will help strengthen the NHS in Wales, not only easing pressure on hospitals but also offering flexibility and choice for patients in how and where they receive care – which we know can make all the difference in how quickly they recover.”
“We are already operating in certain parts of Wales, working within the local healthcare framework to deliver meaningful outcomes for hospitals and patients and are excited to shaping a progressive new service that is sustainable, flexible and built for the future.”
With access to hundreds of experienced nurses, carers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, trusted assessors and healthcare support workers, Hospital@Home’s multidisciplinary team provides an extensive range of personalised care packages underpinned by a 24/7 nurse-led urgent support line and the very latest remote monitoring technology, all delivered with GP oversight in the community.
Initial interest has already exceeded expectations, and the service is making an immediate impact, significantly improving discharge rates, reducing NHS bed days lost and improving patient outcomes by more than 23% - saving the equivalent of delivering one entire extra ward of capacity every week.
As demand for the service continues to gather pace, the team plans to grow, expanding geographically and recruiting an additional 30 employees for each new service area as it launches.
Registered by the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and delivered in partnership with Healix Health, Hospital@Home delivers hospital level clinical care in the comfort of the home. For further information, please visit abicarehospitalathome.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.