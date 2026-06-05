Pupils from Cross Ash Primary School are celebrating after an outstanding performance at the prestigious Urdd Eisteddfod, held this year on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales.
After successfully competing through a series of regional qualifying rounds, the talented pupils earned their place in the national finals — the school’s third appearance at the Nationals, with results improving year after year.
The school choir, made up of 29 children from Years 3 to 6, impressed audiences and judges alike with their performance, securing an excellent third place in their category.
There was also individual success for pupil Leon Year 6, who competed in two solo categories — solo singing and solo recitation — achieving third place in the recitation competition.
Fellow pupil Lyla Year 6, also received praise from judges for her beautiful solo dance performance, whilst a group of Year 6 pupils also proudly competed in the recitation competition.
The school has expressed heartfelt thanks to accompanist Rhodri Harries for his continued support and guidance throughout both the qualifying rounds and the finals themselves. Special recognition was also given to Ceri Challoner, who worked tirelessly with the children and choir, helping them prepare over many months of rehearsals.
Headteacher Mrs Presdee sent messages of encouragement and congratulations to the children, saying how proud she was of all the pupils for their dedication and achievements. She also thanked the parents and staff who supported the children and made the four-hour journey for the event.
Each year, thousands of children and young people from across Wales take part in over three hundred and seventy competitions as part of the event, spanning everything from singing, poetry and performance to modern traditional dance.
Each year, the festival travels to different parts of Wales, alternating between North and South with children and young people playing an active role in the months leading up to the event, with the 2027 eisteddfod being much closer to home in Newport.
The success marks another proud chapter for Cross Ash Primary School and highlights the growing strength of Welsh cultural and performing arts talent within the school community.
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