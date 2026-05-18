Former Deputy Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, has been promoted to the top job having supported the two previous Mayors in their roles. She is the youngest woman to wear the historic chains in the town’s history.
“As the youngest woman to be Mayor in Abergavenny’s history, the ninth woman to hold the role, and someone balancing this position alongside a full-time job, representation really matters to me,” Mayor Nicholson said.
The new Mayor represents the Cantref ward and sits on the People and Communities Committee of Abergavenny Town Council. She is a keen advocate in active travel, as preparatory work for larger projects such as the Llanfoist footbridge get underway.
She also works full time as a community manager in international aid and development and is a member of Abergavenny Baptist Church.
During her year in the role, Cllr Nicholson will be supporting Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary, the local circus group, Dance Blast and fundraising efforts for the Ukrainian community in the town through Maryna Korolova, who runs the cafe, Squeezing, in the town centre.
Thus will help to provide essential medical and health supplies to those in need.
The new Mayor has also shared her excitement about working alongside many community groups and organisations in Abergavenny who help to connect one another through culture, sport, education, art and community activity.
Meanwhile, Cllr Gareth Wilde, who has represented the Pen-y-Fal ward since 2023, has been installed as Deputy Mayor.
Cllr Wilde is the trustee of an international charity that works in Haiti and East Africa, and closer to home he volunteers in the Borough Theatre and at Abergavenny Food Bank.
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