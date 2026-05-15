An Abergavenny councillor has been elected as the new chair of Monmouthshire County Council at the authority’s AGM.
At the Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 14, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby was officially reappointed as Council Leader and the appointments of Chair and Vice Chair were confirmed.
The Conservatives put forward their group leader, Cllr Richard John, for the role of Council Leader which would see him return to the role he vacated in 2022. Despite having the support of three out of four independent councillors, Cllr Brocklesby held on to her role by one vote.
Cllr Tudor Thomas, who represents the Park ward, will take over from Cllr Peter Strong as the Chair of the council. His new responsibilities will include supporting the appropriate conduct of council meetings and serving as an ambassador for the county.
He will be supported by Cllr David Jones, County Councillor for the Crucorney ward, as Vice Chair.
“It’s a privilege to be re-elected as Leader. I remain incredibly proud to work alongside committed councillors, dedicated officers and, above all, the people of Monmouthshire,” said Cllr Brocklesby.
“Our priorities are shaped by what matters most to our communities. When we work together, as residents, partners and the council there is no challenge we cannot overcome. That unity is our strength, and it continues to drive delivery across our county.”
“I would like to thank Cllr Peter Strong for the work he’s done over the last year as Chair of the council and also Cllr. Martyn Groucott for his sterling support as Deputy Chair. My best wishes to Cllr Tudor Thomas, all the best for the upcoming year.”
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