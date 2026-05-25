The 2026 Abergavenny Steam Rally took over Bailey Park last Bank Holiday Weekend as steam engines great and small rolled into town.
The weather gods were shining on Wales as temperatures soared to over 30oC. The smell of steam and sun cream filled the air of packed arena behind the park gates, with classic cars and throwbacks to a vintage era for industry and agriculture bringing thousands out to marvel at the machines’ prowess.
Every member of the family could enjoy something over the course of the two days on Sunday and Monday. There were also horses, fairground rides, dance performances, a craft tent and plenty of food and drink from local businesses.
Relive the weekend Abergavenny was transported back to the age of steam in pictures!
‘Any chance of a push, lads?’ (Tomos Oakley)
How many can remember police rolling around Abergavenny in these? (Tomos Oakley)
The dancers certainly weren’t running out of steam despite the heat! (Tomos Oakley)
Aled Evans once made the four-day journey from Llandovery to Abergavenny on his steam engine. Not this year though. (Tomos Oakley)
Lady Pamela was gleaming in the Abergavenny sun (Tomos Oakley)
Nick Cook took Pip Hassall for a spin in his new motor. (Tomos Oakley)
(Eagerly waiting for the steam engines to roll into the arena.)
The weather didn’t stop everyone from dressing for the occasion. (Tomos Oakley)
There were reminders of the area’s industrial and agricultural heritage everywhere. (Tomos Oakley)
Not every vehicle on display had come from a million miles away. (Tomos Oakley)
Back when horsepower really mattered! (Tomos Oakley)
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