Music lovers will not want to miss Thursday afternoon’s performance by one of Wales’s top musicians at Abergavenny Library .
Stephen Rees is a dynamic multi‑instrumentalist whose performances burst with energy, skill, and sheer musical joy. He moves between instruments with an ease that only comes from lifelong dedication and rare natural talent. Instruments include fiddle, accordion, whistles and a traditional Welsh pibgorn.
His touring career has taken him across the United States and Europe, where audiences have been swept up by his virtuosity and warm, engaging stage presence. Whether driving a tune or spinning a soulful melody, Stephen delivers a show that’s as entertaining as it is musically masterful.
Tickets cost £9 plus a £1 booking fee and includes tea/coffee and biscuits.
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