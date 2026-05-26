The theatre company that gave the world Shirley Valentine, It’s a Wonderful Life and Casablanca are bringing their typical theatrical style to a modern gem in Abergavenny this May.

Lighthouse Theatre will stage their production of White Lies, a sharp and witty comedy, in Wales for the first time.

Claire and Simon have been married for years. There is more to life than duck a l'orange...Enter Roger. An imaginary friend to spice up their relationship....with unexpected consequences.

The script comes from award-winning Dr. Who script-writer Robert Shearman, and deals with sensitive contemporary issues from identity to loneliness.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, with concessions for other age groups, from the Borough box office. The show begins at 7.30pm this Friday