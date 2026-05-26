Senedd Member Natasha Asghar has called for a Wales-wide investigation into health board contracts after Audit Wales highlighted a lack of due diligence in the awarding of GP contracts by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
The Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care has written to the new Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, calling for urgent reassurances that similar failures identified at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are not occurring elsewhere across the Welsh NHS.
The intervention follows a damning Audit Wales report which found that more than £10 million worth of GP contracts were awarded to eHarley Street without proper due diligence checks being carried out.
Surgeries at Brynmawr and Blaenavon were among those operated by the company.
In her letter, Natasha Asghar warned that the findings raise serious concerns about governance, accountability and financial oversight within the health board, with patients and staff left facing disruption and uncertainty as a result of poor scrutiny before contracts were awarded.
Welsh Conservatives are now urging the Welsh Government to investigate whether other health boards have awarded contracts without sufficient checks or whether other private providers operating in primary care arrangements present similar risks.
Ms Asghar said: “These findings are deeply concerning and patients will rightly want reassurance that this is not happening elsewhere in Wales.
“The apparent failure to properly assess financial stability, workforce capacity and operational risks before handing over millions of pounds worth of contracts has caused disruption for patients and uncertainty for staff.
“The Welsh Government must now establish whether there have been similar incidents in other health boards in the Welsh NHS and ensure robust safeguards are in place to prevent this from happening again.”
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