The First Minister has ruled out a Wales-wide ban on mobile phones in schools and says he will instead “empower schools” to set their own approach.
In England, the government intends to pass a law so that schools must adhere to the guidance that all schools should be free of smartphones throughout the day. Additionally, UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said that new measures for under-16s in England will be brought in by the end of 2026.
Speaking at the Urdd Eisteddfod on Anglesey, Mr ap Iorwerth said his Plaid Cymru Welsh government will instead "empower schools" to make their own decisions and added that action "needs to be taken" on under-16s' use of social media.
Mr ap Iorwerth said: "I don't think of it in terms of a ban, I think about it as action on a number of different fronts. We will empower schools and school leaders to make decisions that they feel is right for pupils, many schools and school leaders have already taken those measures".
The Welsh Conservatives have hit back saying Plaid Cymru must commit to stronger action to protect under-16s in Wales.
The party’s Shadow Minister for Education, Families and Constitution, Sam Rowlands MS said: “Experts continue to warn about the harms of social media for children, with some comparing its impact to smoking.
“While the UK Government is acting on the damages that social media causes, the First Minister in Wales is dithering on restricting social media for under 16’s and has ruled out a Wales-wide ban on mobile phones in schools.
“The Welsh Conservatives say Plaid Cymru must go further and commit to stronger action to protect under-16s in Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.