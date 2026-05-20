Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS, Lynne Neagle, will continue with her previous Labour portfolio of education as the party’s interim leader announced his spokesperson team.
Ken Skates MS confirmed the full portfolio breakdown at a photo call outside the Senedd and will be taking on the role of being the party’s spokesperson for Health, Care and National Security.
Meanwhile Ms Neagle, who was the Education Secretary in the previous Welsh Government and officially opened the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny, remains the party’s main spokesperson for education.
The full breakdown of portfolio is as follows:
Ken Skates MS – interim leader of Welsh Labour and spokesperson for Health, Care and National Security
Jayne Bryant MS - spokesperson for Housing, Communities, Public and Preventative Health
Mike Hedges MS - spokesperson for Culture, Sport, Local Government and Legislation
Vikki Howells MS - Chief Whip and spokesperson for Environment, Farming, Energy and Transport
Lynne Neagle MS - Business Manager and spokesperson for Children, Education, and Lifelong Learning
Shav Taj MS - spokesperson for Employment, Equalities and Economic Transformation
Huw Thomas MS - spokesperson for Finance, Democracy, Citizenship, and Welsh Language
Sarah Murphy MS’ portfolio will be announced when she returns from maternity leave.
Neagle had represented the Torfaen constituency in the Senedd for 27 years, making her one of the few remaining original members of the Welsh parliament affectionately known as the ‘Class of ‘99’.
Although she is just one of six members for the Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency, with Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and the Conservatives making up the other three, the recent election marked the first time people in Monmouthshire would be represented by Labour in the Senedd.
In a contrasting picture for Torfaen, now a part of the constituency, it is the first time people there have returned a constituency MS from a party other than Labour.
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