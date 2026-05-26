The percussion group, Ensemble19, will return to perform for the Friends of Cwmdu Music group in July following an impressive performance by the Fibonacci Quartet.

The performers played three works, each preceded by entertaining and enlightening introductions by a Quartet member.

The audience was particularly impressed by the physical commitment of Kryštof Kohout & Luna de Mol–Violins, Findlay Spence–Cello and Elliot Kempton–Viola in all the works they played. This especially evident in the Janáček String Quartet No. 2 ‘Intimate Letters.

The next concert is on Saturday 4th July, 7.30pm. The last Cwmdu visit of Ensemble19 was in 2018. Tickets for the evening at the St Michael’s and All Angels Church cost £15 and are available from cwmdumusic.org.