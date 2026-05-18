Eloise Gynn explained that as an artist who draws deeply from nature, she feels a responsibility to respond when it faces destruction. “I find nature deeply beautiful, and I love being outside: the air, the light, the colours, life growing. It naturally makes me sad that humans are causing habitat loss and extinction; this is the context I am composing in, just as other composers will be shaped by the context of their time. I’d love people to be moved by my music and inspired to make changes. You don’t always know whether you’re moving people, but I’m glad if it resonates. Whether it makes a difference is hard to say, but it’s worth trying!”