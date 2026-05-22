MONMOUTH Regatta organisers are hoping for some jolly boating weather this weekend (May 23-24), with forecasters predicting glorious sunshine for at least Sunday.
Founded in the early 1930s, the two-day River Wye event has attracted a bumper 376-boat 30-club entry from Dart to Derwent, with 266 races scheduled.
Racing on Saturday between 9am and 5pm is over the traditional 1500m course, with the event boasting one of the few UK river regattas with a straight course.
And Sunday sees the 750m sprint and no doubt some close finishes with racing from 9am to just after 4pm.
Old Monmothians will be taking on Cardiff University in the Phil Mathew Claret Jug open 8s on Saturday afternoon at 2.39pm, while an older vintage, the 1976 Monmouth School 8, will also be having a lunchtime row past.
And seven boats go for the women’s Alec Woods Ladies Plate 8s as well, including Birmingham, Swansea and Warwick universities, plus City of Bristol and City of Oxford.
Entry is free, with car parking via the Dixton Roundabout exit and riverside refreshments, a bar and ice cream available.
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