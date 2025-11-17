And the C (average age over 42) quadruple scull of Alex Butler, Athens Olympian Tim Male, Jamie Coombes, and former Monmouth School rowing master David Blackham – whose family own Llangorse Lake – roared home in the sixth fastest time of the day to take their class, crossing in 20 minutes 14.7 seconds to beat Cambridge University BC’s alumni club Crabtree into second by nine seconds.