Families across Wales can look forward to an action‑packed May half term, as Cadw unveils a jam-packed programme of events at castles, abbeys and historic monuments across the nation.
Running from Saturday May 23 to Sunday, May 31, the wide range of events invite visitors to step into Wales’ past through immersive experiences, interactive workshops and hands‑on activities designed to spark curiosity and bring Welsh history to life.
Among the highlights are an adventure trail, bat walk and the sounds of medieval music with musical duo Pease Pottage at TretowerCourt and Castle near Crickhowell.
For full details of all the events running through the week across the country visit the Cadw website at https://cadw.gov.wales/
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