Surgeons in Gwent have become the first in the country to successfully deliver a pioneering hip procedure at The Grange University Hospital.
Dr Nimit Goyal, Consultant Interventional Radiologist, was supported by Mr Dan Harding and Mr Dale Evans in delivering Wales’ first Transarterial Muscoskeletal Embolisation (TAME) procedure. The operation is being rolled out as a less invasive option for those with chronic hip pain, which is generally linked to GTPS, or Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome.
“We are proud to have successfully delivered the first Embolisation for GTPS procedure in Wales here at The Grange University Hospital,” said Dr Goyal.
“This is an important step forward in expanding the range of minimally invasive treatments available to patients living with chronic musculoskeletal pain.”
“I would like to thank the Health Board Innovation Group for supporting this project, as well as colleagues across the Executive Team, Orthopaedics, Physiotherapy, Finance and Interventional Radiology for their collaboration and commitment.”
While several patients usually respond to other kinds of therapies, such as shockwave therapy and physiotherapy, some do not show an improvement. As a result of major research, the MSK Embolisation now offers those patients a chance to live more comfortably. It works by targeting the smaller arteries that contribute to inflammation and pain, which makes pain relief more likely over a longer period of time.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB), which runs the hospital and the whole NHS in Gwent, said the successful procedure proves the region can support the introduction of groundbreaking treatment for its communities.
“This milestone reinforces Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s role as a leader in adopting cutting-edge treatments and delivering high-quality, patient-centred care for the communities it serves,” a spokesperson said.
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