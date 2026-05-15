The initiative to name the room suggested by Abergavenny Book Club, who were keen to see local recognition for the remarkable legacy of Williams.
Raymond Williams was born in Pandy in 1921 and educated at Abergavenny Grammar School after winning a scholarship. He went on to become a prolific writer, academic and public intellectual, with his first work published in 1946. His groundbreaking non-fiction works, including Culture and Society (1958) and The Country and the City (1973), fundamentally reshaped the way culture is understood.
Alongside his critical writing, Williams was also an accomplished novelist. Works such as Border Country and People of the Black Mountains drew heavily on the landscapes and communities of the area where he grew up.
Councillor Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, with responsibility for Cultural Services, said: “I am pleased that visitors to our library’s Community Room will be able to find out more about Raymond Williams. He is one of the most important thinkers Wales has ever produced, and it is fitting that we recognise his achievements here in the town, where his journey began. I’m delighted that, thanks to the enthusiasm of local book club members, we have been able to honour his legacy in this meaningful way.”
The naming was attended by Dai Smith, one of Wales’s most respected cultural historians and author of the acclaimed biography of Raymond Williams. His visit followed an appearance in Abergavenny the previous evening, where he was interviewed by Peter Wakelin at the Borough Theatre Chapel.
The naming of the Raymond Williams Room provides a fitting tribute to a son of the county whose literary work placed the border country around Abergavenny firmly on the international stage.
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