Councillor Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, with responsibility for Cultural Services, said: “I am pleased that visitors to our library’s Community Room will be able to find out more about Raymond Williams. He is one of the most important thinkers Wales has ever produced, and it is fitting that we recognise his achievements here in the town, where his journey began. I’m delighted that, thanks to the enthusiasm of local book club members, we have been able to honour his legacy in this meaningful way.”