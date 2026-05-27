A RESIDENT on Abergavenny’s Hereford Road has described to the Chronicle the terrible scenes that unfolded outside his house in the early hours of this morning.
Clive Harry explained, “We were woken by a huge bang at about 3,20am and saw the carnage outside. Fortunately, there are several nurses who live on the front of Willow Court here, and they rushed out to see if they could help.”
Mr Harry added, “The driver must have been going at some speed because he hit the pole at such force that his engine detached and flew over the hedge opposite and into a garden.
“I had police and firemen outside my house looking for it, and the battery was about ten yards up the road.”
Mr Harry explained that he believes that there were thankfully no fatalities.
He said, “The driver appeared to be stabilised at the scene, and the air ambulance landed nearby, so I presume he was air lifted to hospital.”
The Hereford Road between Greystones Avenue and Maindiff Drive remains closed. The police have been contacted for more information.
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