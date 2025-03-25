Gavin and Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will discuss their anticipated new book ‘When Gavin met Stacey and Everything in Between’ and share the backstage story of their award-winning show at Hay Festival 2025 this spring.
In an exclusive event on Friday 23 May, the pair will talk to Hay Festival Global Chair Jay Hunt about Gavin and Stacey’s origins, its meteoric rise, and that epic Christmas special, while also sharing insights into their 25-year friendship and working relationship.
Ruth is also at the Festival to discuss her new novel, By Your Side, a story about finding joy in the most unlikely connections, and the importance of holding on to friendship, love and community – especially when life gets messy. Together James and Ruth have written When Gavin met Stacey and Everything in Between: A Story of Love and Friendship, out in October this year with Bantam Books.
Hay Festival Global CEO Julie Finch said: “We are delighted to welcome James Corden and Ruth Jones together on the Hay Festival 2025 programme for a joyful discussion about friendship, creativity, and perseverance.
“After dominating the TV schedule with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, it feels like the perfect moment to hear them on the art of screenwriting, storytelling in collaboration, and Wales’ cultural impact. Join us!”
Hay Festival runs its 38th spring edition in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, with more than 600 events over 11 days, 22 May–1 June 2025.
Launching the best new fiction and non-fiction books, while sharing insights around the biggest global issues, the programme sees more than 600 artists, policymakers, pioneers and innovators take part from around the world.
Events offer something for all, beginning with the free Schools Programme, 22–23 May, and including a vibrant strand for families throughout.