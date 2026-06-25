A CAMERA powered by artificial intelligence will be installed on a major route through a Monmouthshire village after it was placed under special traffic measures earlier this year.
A routine inspection of Gilwern Viaduct last winter revealed severe flaws in the structure of the bridge last winter, which carries the main route between Crickhowell and the Heads of the Valleys Road over it.
Local business owners and residents told The Chronicle that they had experienced a decline in footfall due to the traffic restrictions putting potential visitors off the area. Some also said that they felt the situation was another example of the village being forgotten, citing the work to turn the A465 into a dual carriageway and the lack of trade passing through the village at that point.
Now, the latest update issued by Monnmouthshire Council, who implemented the temporary lights and single file system, is exploring options to introduce enforcement capabilities. One of the main concerns of residents has been that HGVs have been flouting the three tonne weight limit imposed when the cracks were first discovered.
However, a proposal to increase the weight limit to 7.5 tonnes is currently being considered. The council says one objection has been made to them.
Before a long-term strategy can be outlined, the results of a concrete testing operation need to be returned to the council in the final CS470 report. Only after this has been returned, a long-term strategy can be considered for the structure.
WSP has also been commissioned to undertake assessments of surrounding structures, to establish their current weight limits. This work is intended to provide a comprehensive understanding of the wider highway network.
The next steps for the council include finding out the cost for installing netting underneath the bridge as a precaution and considering whether creating a new access point for the structure could help.
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