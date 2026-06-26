Police have launched an appeal to help trace a 61-year-old woman who has gone missing from the Crickhowell area.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking for the public's help to find Kay, who has not been seen by her family since the early hours of Thursday morning.
Kay is described as being around 5ft 5in tall, of slight build, with light brown hair.
She is believed to be wearing blue dungarees, possibly with an orange T-shirt.
Officers are urging anyone who has seen Kay, or who has any information about her whereabouts, to get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police as soon as possible.
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