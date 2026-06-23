On Thursday June 25 former Daily Star columnist Cathy Couzens ( now Hollowell) is signing books and giving a talk at Bookish in Crickhowell, her home town.
The talk will include some of the crazy tales of stars of stage screen and politics, plus travels with the Royals and shenanigans at the Cannes film festival. Born and bred in Crickhowell, Cathy is the daughter of Couzens the Chemist which operated as a family business in the town from 1932-2000.
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