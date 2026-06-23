On Thursday June 25 former Daily Star columnist Cathy Couzens ( now Hollowell) is signing books and giving a talk at Bookish in Crickhowell, her home town.

The talk will include some of the crazy tales of stars of stage screen and politics, plus travels with the Royals and shenanigans at the Cannes film festival. Born and bred in Crickhowell, Cathy is the daughter of Couzens the Chemist which operated as a family business in the town from 1932-2000.

Despite living in Houston, Texas , for 45 years Cathy still calls Crickhowell home and says he wrote the book because she was nagged by relatives and friends for years and thought she better get it done “before I drop off the perch”.