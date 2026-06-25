2026 BRIT Award winners, Wolf Alice will join album chart-topping Celeste in headlining the sold out Green Man festival this year as the full lineup is revealed.
The indie rockers will take to the Mountain Stage on the Sunday for their debut alongside Anna Calvi, Cat Power and many more. Celeste will play the Far Out Stage on Saturday night.
Elsewhere, Green Man’s dedication to platforming future headliners introduces Chicago-based indie-rock quartet Friko, Edinburgh’s emerging singer and guitarist Paulie Swan and the winner of the 2026 Green Man Rising competition, Tall Child.
Described by The Guardian as “a temporary utopia” in their 2025, 5* review, Green Man has become one of the UK’s hottest festival tickets; with all 25,000 tickets for the 2026 festival sold out instantly upon release back in September. For those still hoping to secure their weekend in the breathtaking Welsh scenery, official re-sale options can be found exclusively via Tixel.
Now into its thirs decase, the festival on the Glanusk Estate, near Crickhowell, is renowned for hosting artists early on their journey in the industry. Performers such as Wet Leg, Self Esteem and last year’s headliner, CMAT, have all gone on to be chart-topping acts around the world.
Expanded for 2026, the Last Laugh comedy programme will also host 39 of the most exciting names in comedy, ranging from household names like Joe Lycett, Kerry Godliman and Stewart Lee, to fresh, emerging talents like Jack Shep of SNL UK.
Over at the Cinedrome, BAFTA Wales will present a series of short films and a panel discussion featuring the filmmakers who brought those stories to life, hosted by Rebecca Hardy, Director of BAFTA Cymru.
Everything gets underway officially on Thursday August 20 with Scottish rockers, Mogwai, with Welsh legend Charlotte Church returning with her Pop Dungeon and co-patriot Art School Girlfriend.
Elsewhere on Friday, highlights arrive in the form of Aldous Harding, performing music from her acclaimed new record Train on the Island; Green Man staples Getdown Services, rapidly rising following a recent performance at Harry Styles’ Meltdown Festival; and Norwegian electronic-duo Smerz. Saturday night will mark the return of British producer and DJ Four Tet, who makes his fourth Green Man appearance with a monumental headline show on the Mountain Stage. He follows a live set from Daniel Avery, as well as standout slots from the likes of The Beta Band, Cate Le Bon and Sorry.
Now entering its third decade, Green Man is the largest music festival in Wales, an award-winning seven day event that attracts 25,000 daily visitors from across the world to the breathtaking Black Mountains in Bannau Brycheiniog. The Green Man experience spans music, comedy, literature, film, performance and installation art, wellness, science, as well as specific arenas for both children and teens. It was the first UK festival to sell out for the 2025 season, which it did in just 60 minutes without any line-up announced.
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