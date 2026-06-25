Now entering its third decade, Green Man is the largest music festival in Wales, an award-winning seven day event that attracts 25,000 daily visitors from across the world to the breathtaking Black Mountains in Bannau Brycheiniog. The Green Man experience spans music, comedy, literature, film, performance and installation art, wellness, science, as well as specific arenas for both children and teens. It was the first UK festival to sell out for the 2025 season, which it did in just 60 minutes without any line-up announced.