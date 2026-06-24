Rail services to and from Abergavenny Station have already been cancelled today in anticipation of the red weather warning. The operator Transport for Wales (TfW) is operating a reduced timetable in places and expects further disruption today and tomorrow.
Passengers are advised to check before they travel and to only make a journey if it is absolutely necessary. The services that are running are expected to be very busy, such as those to coastal destinations and The Cure concert at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff tonight - where queuing systems will be in place at key stations.
Those who wish to travel on Wednesday June 24 or Thursday June 25 can use their tickets on Friday. For those who choose not to travel, these tickets are eligible for a full refund from the point of purchase, as long as the claim is made before 23:59 on the day before the ticket’s date. Some may also travel earlier than your scheduled travel time on these dates.
So far, the cancelled services from Abergavenny include:
9.07 to Cardiff Central
9.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
10.59 to Cardiff Central
11.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
13.10 to Cardiff Central
13.33 to Manchester Piccadilly
15.01 to Cardiff Central
15.29 to Manchester Piccadilly
This list could grow and further disruption is expected across the country. Keep up to date with this article for the latest on how it impacts you.
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