Jay & Joss are the award-winning illusionists who stunned the judges on Britain's Got Talent. Now they’re back with a mind-bending new show, visiting Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon on 30 July 2026.
It’s Not a Game - Starring award-winning Illusionists Jay & Joss invites you into a world where nothing is quite as it seems. With jaw-dropping stunts, breathtaking visuals and moments that defy belief, reality and illusion are about to dissolve. Can you be sure where one ends and the other begins?
Fresh from Britain’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, acclaimed magic duo Jay & Joss are now thrilling audiences all over the world. Celebrated as “spectacular” (Entertainment Daily) and “awe-inspiring” (OK Magazine), they’re also known to millions as “the boys who made Simon Cowell believe in magic.”
Jay and Joss said: "It’s Not a Game is an interactive experience about control, choice, and connection. The audience makes decisions, the game reacts, and at times even we don’t know what’s coming next."
The tour marks the most ambitious project to date for this contemporary illusion duo. They continued:
"We wanted to build a show that feels huge, modern, and meaningful - but still has all the jaw-dropping moments people expect from a Jay & Joss show. It’s bold, unpredictable, and filled with heart. We can’t wait for audiences to literally “Play With Magic."
It’s Not A Game promises a thrilling and unforgettable live experience, appealing to teenagers, families and magic-lovers of all ages. Full tour dates and further information can be found at: www.jayandjoss.co.uk/itsnotagame
It’s Not a Game - Starring award-winning Illusionists Jay & Joss will be at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon on 30 July, 7.30pm. A great way to entertain older children and grown-ups this Summer holidays.
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