All schools in one Gwent county will be closed for the next two days in response to the Met Office’s forecasted red weather warning for extreme heat.
All schools in Blaenau Gwent will be closed this week on Wednesday and Thursday while the red weather warning is in force.
“Due to the warnings in place for extreme heat, all schools in Blaenau Gwent will be closed for the next two days,” a council spokesperson said.
“Schools will be in touch with parents/carers with more information about any online learning arrangements.”
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