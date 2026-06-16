Head to Waterstones in Abergavenny on Tuesday June 23 for a talk with renowned local author and foraging expert, Adele Nozedar.
Adele's books include best-sellers such as The Hedgerow Handbook, Foraging for Kids and The Tree Forager. Adele's most recent publication, and the focus of the evening's talk, Foraging for Healing Herbs, was written when she started to look into what makes us happy, following a health crisis (all is well now).
Once upon a time, Adele had a successful record label called Rhythm King. The talk will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. Tickets are available in store or via the link on the stor’s website and for more information, please speak to one of the booksellers in Abergavenny.
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