IT’S not every day you find out your town inspired a word-famous work of literature. Crickhowell has! And now Powy’s answer to The Shire wants to buy the J.R.R. Tolkien letter that has placed it firmly on the literary and fantasy map.
The Chronicle reported earlier this week that a letter written by Tolkien in 1966, which is due to be auctioned next month at Christie’s, has confirmed that Crickhowell was a major influence on his masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings.
The letter addressed to Jenny Hall from Headington reads, “Dear Jenny. Thank you very much for your nice letter. I have been in most parts of Wales, but the place names I used are made up from English models or borrowed from books, though Crickhollow was actually meant to resemble Crickhowell.”
Many in the town had long suspected that Tolkien, who had stayed in the local area, had become enraptured by its timeless charm and used it as an inspiration for key aspects of Middle-earth, but to have it confirmed in writing left many in what County Life has recently branded “the New Cotswolds” besides themselves with pride.
So much so that a local resident and business owner has launched a fundraiser to generate enough cash to bring the letter home when it goes on auction from July 8 at Christie’s with a guide price of £5000 to £7000.
Frank is hoping to raise enough money to buy the letter and display it in a prominent position in the town.
Frank writes, “We have all heard a lot of stories passed down through the last few generations that Tolkien spent a lot of time holidaying and visiting Crickhowell, with inspiration for his characters and places in his wonderful literature actually coming from this special town where we live.
"Please help us raise funds to purchase this lovely piece of history, which recognises our town for what it is, an absolute place of wonder and imagination!"
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