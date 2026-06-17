Dental services could return to a Powys town if plans to convert a Grade II listed building are given the thumbs up by national park planners.
Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) has received both full and listed building planning applications from Dr Paul Jones of Knights Dental.
He wants to turn Carlton House, 25 Crickhowell High Street, from a residential dwelling into a dental practice.
The proposal includes a rear extension and associated internal works.
Planning agent James Banks of Town and Country Planning Advisors Ltd explained the scheme.
Mr Banks said: “The proposal would provide an NHS dental practice within Crickhowell town centre, responding to a local reduction in NHS dental provision.
“It would introduce an accessible community health use within the defined settlement and retail centre, in a sustainable location well related to existing services, facilities and public infrastructure.
“The application site comprises Carlton House, a three-storey building fronting High Street in the centre of Crickhowell.
“The operational characteristics would be those of a daytime town centre service use, generating patient visits during opening hours, together with staff occupation, deliveries and servicing associated with the dental practice.
“Internally, the works would adapt the building to provide seven dental surgeries across the ground and first floors, together with reception and waiting areas, staff accommodation, storage, welfare facilities and supporting clinical infrastructure, with patient-facing accessible facilities concentrated at ground and first floor level.”
Mr Banks added: “In June 2025, Crickhowell lost a large proportion of its NHS dental services when a local practice closed its doors and left the town.
“The applicant, who operates Knights Dental Group Ltd, has been successful in being awarded a new NHS dental contract by the local health board to restore much-needed dental services in the town.”
Merthyr Tydfil-based Knights Dental Group operates a practice in Brecon, as well as several towns across South Wales, including Chepstow, Abertillery, Brynmawr and several locations in and around Cardiff.
A decision on the application is expected by July 31.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.