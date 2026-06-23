SCHOOL’S out in the Abergavenny area again. This time it’s not a strike but the sun that’s to blame. Yet how hot is too hot when it comes to keeping the doors of our educational establishments open?
The UK doesn’t cope well with the heat. We spend most of the year moaning about how bad the weather is, but when the sun decides to give us a blast of just how hot things can get in other countries, we melt quicker than an ice cream in a furnace.
As soon as the temperature inches over 28 degrees, we fall apart quickly and start rolling out the usual tropes about how it's a different sort of heat in the UK and we’re not equipped to deal with it.
Equipped for what exactly?
Will we spontaneously combust if we don’t have state-of-the-art air conditioning in every house and a pool in every garden?
Will we burn like Dracula at dawn if we dare to set foot outdoors and travel to work or school?
Can we reasonably expect to cope with temperatures that resemble your average week in California?
Should everything be shut down and the UK grind to a complete standstill as we hide in darkened rooms or cower in beer gardens and wait for the horror to pass?
Judging by the speed with which schools throughout the UK decided to shut up shop today, the answer has to be a resounding yes!
“It’s so dangerous! And there’s no air conditioning in the majority of schools!” They cry. But there’s no air conditioning in most kids’ houses either!
We’ve been warned about climate change for years. Yet there’s still no plans or protocol in place just a big red button that reads - “Panic!”
Ultimately, the call to close the schools lies with the powers that be.
Uniform rules have already been relaxed, advice to stay hydrated, not drink alcohol, or sprint to and from schools has already been issued, but it seems it’s not enough.
The only solution to the heat is to get the hell out of the kitchen, or in this case, the schools!
Chefs and the rest of you will just have to keep on slogging away and keep Britain running!
Let’s just hope you can get some last-minute child care!
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