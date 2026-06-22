A bakery that had promised to stay open until August has announced it has suddenly decided to shut down to focus on clearing the premises.
O’Connell’s Bakery, in Abergavenny, has announced via social media it has closed with immediate effect in a move which has left many feeling sad. One of the owners’ Chris O’Connell, is now on the road to recovery after spending some time in hospital. But the health scare, along with the demand of keeping another stall open in Pontypool Market, has prompted the husband and wife team to leave town early.
“Abergavenny, this isn’t the way we wanted to say goodbye,” they said.
“We had originally planned to close our Abergavenny shop in August. However, after everything that’s happened recently, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the doors at 30 Frogmore Street with immediate effect so we can focus on clearing the premises and handing back the keys.”
“We’ve made so many wonderful memories there, and we’re incredibly grateful to every single customer who has walked through our doors, supported our small business, and become part of the O’Connells family. As sad as this chapter is coming to an end, we truly believe that everything happens for a reason.”
“This isn’t the end of O’Connells—it’s simply the start of an exciting new chapter. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you, so keep your eyes peeled!Please don’t worry if you have an order booked for Abergavenny—all existing orders will be honoured, and our Pontypool shop will be ready to welcome you for all your favourite O’Connells treats.”
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your loyalty, kindness, and continued support. Small businesses simply couldn’t do what they do without amazing customers like you, and we’re so grateful to have you with us as we move forward.”
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