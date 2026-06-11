In May, FareShare Cymru visited Jesus Cares in Newport to learn more about the organisation's journey and the impact it is having on communities across South Wales.
The visit highlighted how a simple idea, driven by compassion and community spirit, has grown into a large-scale operation supporting thousands of people every month. What began in a small room helping families who could not afford Christmas presents has evolved into a year-round service providing support to people facing hardship.
Today, Jesus Cares distributes around 2,500 food hampers each month through a network of charities, community groups and support services. The organisation works closely with local partners to ensure food and essential items reach those who need them most.
Jesus Cares was originally established to provide Christmas presents for families experiencing financial hardship. However, as volunteers connected with local communities, it became clear that the need for support extended far beyond the festive season.
In response, the organisation expanded its work. Over time, the focus grew from seasonal gift giving to year-round support, with food becoming a key part of its offer. Today, Jesus Cares helps individuals and families across South Wales by providing food hampers and other essential items through partner organisations.
The growth of the project reflects increasing community need and the commitment of volunteers who have continued to adapt and respond to challenges facing local people.
The visit provided an opportunity to see a busy warehouse filled with activity. Volunteers were sorting stock, preparing orders and organising deliveries to ensure support reached communities efficiently.
FareShare Cymru plays an important role in this work by supplying ambient surplus food that helps stock many of the hampers distributed each month. These cupboard staples provide support for households while ensuring good-quality food is put to good use.
Without organisations working together, much of this surplus food could go to waste. Instead, it is redistributed to people who can benefit from it, creating positive social and environmental impact.
Volunteers remain central to the success of Jesus Cares. Their dedication, energy and compassion help keep the operation running smoothly and ensure thousands of people receive support every month.
From receiving deliveries and organising stock to packing hampers and preparing orders, volunteers contribute to every stage of the process. Their efforts have helped transform a small seasonal initiative into a significant community support service that continues to grow.
As demand for support continues, strong partnerships and dedicated volunteers will remain essential. With support from FareShare Cymru and other partners, Jesus Cares is well placed to continue helping communities across South Wales while making the most of surplus food that might otherwise go to waste.
The story of Jesus Cares demonstrates what can be achieved when people come together around a shared purpose. From its beginnings helping families at Christmas to distributing around 2,500 food hampers every month, the organisation continues to make a meaningful difference to thousands of lives.
This is FareShare Cymru in action – transforming surplus food into practical support, stronger communities and lasting impact across Wales.
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