Monmouthshire Conservatives have welcomed the clarity from the First Minister that the 2027 local elections will go ahead and will not be delayed.
There had been speculation that the new Plaid Cymru government might have delayed the election to try to push through controversial changes to the voting system for councils – a system which had already been rejected by every council in Wales.
Responding to questions from the Welsh Conservatives during First Minister’s Questions last week, Plaid’s Rhun ap Iorwerth appeared to rule out any attempt to postpone the 2027 council elections.
Concerns that voters could be denied their democratic right to pass judgement on Monmouthshire's Labour-led administration prompted Monmouthshire Conservatives to launch a petition demanding the local elections go ahead.
Leader of the Monmouthshire Conservative Group, Cllr Richard John, said, "We welcome the First Minister's reassurance that he is not minded to delay next year's council elections or change the voting system at the eleventh hour.
“Labour have been a disaster running our local council into the ground. The public want them out and must be able to have their say in the elections next May. "
Cllr Jan Butler, Conservative councillor for Goytre, added, “This campaign clearly struck a chord because many residents felt they were being taken for granted.
“People expect politicians to keep their promises and respect the democratic process. Extending the term of the current council without seeking a fresh mandate would have been an insult to voters.
“Many voters have told us that at the local elections next year, they want Labour out and any moves to undemocratically keep them in power would have been wrong."
Monmouthshire residents can find out more about the campaign and sign the petition online at: www.monmouthshireconservatives.com/campaigns/no-election-delay-let-monmouthshire-decide
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