A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of an Abergavenny woman accused of theft.
Amy Druce, 39, of Rother Avenue is alleged to have stolen Jack Daniels whiskey worth £85 from Abergavenny’s Tesco in August.
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Newport Magistrates’ Court issued the warrant on October 30 after the 39-year-old failed to appear in court.
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