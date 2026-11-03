A bank has insisted it is working hard to reopen its Abergavenny branch as soon as possible after customers criticised the lack of available information on when they will be able to use it again.
A large quantity of cash was stolen from Santander, on High Street, in the early hours of Sunday October 25. The break-in left the branch unable to open as police forensics teams carried out investigations and health and safety inspections took place at the site.
But over a week on from the incident, Abergavenny’s Santander branch remains shut with no indication as to when it could reopen.
Speaking to The Chronicle on behalf of an elderly relative, who banks with Santander, Kate Corcoran slammed the lack of information provided to customers about how to access alternative services and when the branch will reopen.
“My elderly brother and his wife have attempted to complete some urgent banking at Santander every day - except Sunday - since the branch was forced to close,” she said.
“There isn’t as much as a notice in the window to apologise for the closure, let alone any information on when the branch may reopen and how those who struggle with online banking can access the services they need.”
“When I called Santander on their behalf, the bank was unable to tell me when it may be able to reopen, and even I found it very difficult to make contact with them.”
Some customers had reportedly been worried that the bank would not reopen at all, but this claim has since been refuted by Santander, which says it would like to welcome its customers back as soon as possible.
However, the bank is still unable to confirm when the branch will reopen. Staff from Abergavenny have also been sent to work at the branches in Newport, which is 19 miles away, and Pontypridd, some 29 miles from home, to manage “increased footfall” owing to the closure of the branch here.
"Following an incident that took place last week, our Abergavenny branch is temporarily closed for health and safety inspections,” a spokesperson for Santander said.
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“We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused and are doing everything we can to reopen the branch as soon as it is safe and secure to do so. In the meantime, customers can complete everyday banking activities, including making cash deposits, at the Frogmore Street Post Office located a 3-minute walk away, while the nearest alternative branch is in Newport."
Santander also said customers can use the Banking Hub in Abertillery in Mondays, or visit a Santander ‘local’ on Tuesdays in Cwmbran, Wednesdays in Blackwood or Fridays in Brecon.
It has advised any Abergavenny branch customers with urgent enquiries, to call our customer service line on 0330 9 123 123, open until 6pm.
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