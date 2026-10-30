The company had their own in-house architect, Nathaniel Martin, who was responsible for the similarity of design with all the shop fronts. Not many have survived and the Abergavenny shop was given Grade 11 listed building status in 1994. The shop ceased being Burton’s in 2018 and the new landlord started to carry out work on the building ready for new tenants. Contractors started working on the windows until passers by realised that damage was being caused to the “chain of merit” and immediately informed the council who had the work suspended. The art-deco exterior of the store was being seriously degraded and the building had a higher grade of listing due to its exceptional interest and rarity as a “Well-preserved Burton’s store which retains almost all of its external detailing.”