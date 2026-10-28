Oliver Weston, founder of seobacklinks.com , said, "What stands out to me is that Linda Vista Gardens has far fewer reviews than the leading castles, yet it comes second overall. The top five cover ruined castles, a peaceful garden and a family farm, which shows the range of places visitors value in Monmouthshire. Tintern Abbey is the most-reviewed attraction by some distance and still sits comfortably in the top half. Wherever you are thinking of going, I would read the latest reviews first to see what recent visitors say."