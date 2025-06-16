The infamous antiquary, Mr. J.R. Cobb, bought up the manor in 1855 and went on a mission to restore it to its former finery. Cobb was a big fan of castles and also came to the aid of the ones at both Manorbier and Pembroke. He made Caldicot his family home, and visitors to the castle today can marvel at how the medieval and the modern have mingled to create a ramshackle masterpiece.