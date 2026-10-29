During an afternoon fireside chat, Jamie Roberts reflected on his career journey - from juggling a career at the top of international rugby with studying medicine at Cardiff University, completing a master’s at Cambridge and an MBA, through to winning 94 caps for Wales, being named Player of the Series on the 2009 Lions tour and now working as a resident doctor at the University Hospital of Wales. He shed light on how he backs himself when the pressure is at its highest, how he bounces back from setbacks and injuries, and why it’s never too late, or too early, to start something new.