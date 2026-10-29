FORMER Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby player turned doctor Jamie Roberts was at Abergavenny's Bean & Bread on Tuesday speaking about how hard work got him to the top of his game in two distinct fields.
Roberts explained, “You can't skip hard work. In any environment, look in the mirror first and foremost - make sure you’re that person who’s bringing the work ethic, bringing that energy and enthusiasm and demonstrating you want the win, that you care.”
Jamie was there as the headliner in a free event organised by The Opportunity Hub pop-up to celebrated local network upgrades from VodafoneThree that have made download speeds up to nine times faster in parts of Abergavenny - giving local communities the connectivity they need to pursue new ideas and opportunities.
The event transformed the café into a practical hub where local residents could access the practical tools and advice to take the next step - whether developing an idea for a side hustle, pursuing a small business they’ve always talked about or turning a hobby they’d love to turn into something more, The Opportunity Hub was set up to help take the next step to turn inspiration into reality.
During an afternoon fireside chat, Jamie Roberts reflected on his career journey - from juggling a career at the top of international rugby with studying medicine at Cardiff University, completing a master’s at Cambridge and an MBA, through to winning 94 caps for Wales, being named Player of the Series on the 2009 Lions tour and now working as a resident doctor at the University Hospital of Wales. He shed light on how he backs himself when the pressure is at its highest, how he bounces back from setbacks and injuries, and why it’s never too late, or too early, to start something new.
Drawing on his own experiences, Jamie shared practical advice on capturing ideas on the move, making the most of small pockets of time and using connectivity to help make it happen, before taking questions from the audience in a live Q&A.
Jamie said, “Pressure is a privilege. If you feel pressure, it means something matters to you and to others. I’ve dealt with a lot of pressure in my life, on the pitch, in the hospital, or with my kids who keep me up all night. It can cripple you, or you can use it to motivate you – I certainly do the latter. I’ve got the tools to deal with the pressures today, because of rugby.”
In the morning, Enterprise Nation hosted ‘Social media for makers & traders’, a practical workshop exploring how local makers and traders can use social media as a tool for promoting products, demonstrating what makes them distinctive and building stronger relationships with customers – for people already running a small business, just getting started, or considering turning a hobby or side hustle into something more tangible. The session looked at ways to make the most of local opportunities and how reliable connectivity makes it easier to discover new businesses, share ideas, and stay in touch with customers and local community groups. The key theme was to turn inspiration into something tangible, helping Abergavenny locals move from ‘I have an idea’ to taking a practical first step.
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