IF a pub crawl gets into double figures, most people outside of your hardened sauce heads are struggling, but just imagine supping a pint in 25,000 different pubs?
Beer lover Peter Hill did and holds the Guinness World Record for the Longest Pub Crawl just to prove it.
Fortunately, the session was spread over four decades and not one night because he’s not Shane McGowan.
The 70-year-old has, however, visited every pub in Wales over a seven-year period, and one of his two favourites is a lovely little boozer in our own backyard.
In an interview with Wales Online, Pete, who during his 76-327 mile, four-decade odyssey sunk over 60,000 pints, explained, “I like all the traditional old-fashioned pubs that sell real ale and the sort of unique pubs that you only come across occasionally.
“I mean, a lot of pubs have all become samey-samey pubs, haven’t they? They’ve knocked all the rooms into one. I like when they have three or four little rooms, and they’ve all got character, the gaffer’s friendly, the locals are friendly, the beers lovely. That’s what I look for.”
Peter, who is from West Bromwich, completed his pub crawl in 2013 and raised £11,000 for charity.
However, the two pubs that live long in his memory are Ty Coch Inn in the village of Porthdinllaen and our very own The Goose & Cuckoo.
Peter said they are the two pubs he always goes back to and would encourage others to do the same.
He explained, “The Goose & Cuckoo is way up in the hills. They do the occasional beer festival. They had a sing-song in Welsh which they think winds me up, but I enjoy it! And they do real ale as well.”
And if you’re thinking of giving the Goose & Cuckoo or any of our other local pubs a visit, then Peter recommends there’s never been a better time to “get the beer in” and “socialise and talk about life in general.”
He explained, “It’s no use sitting at home on the screen and just scrolling through rubbish. That’s my view.”
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