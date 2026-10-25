GWENT Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward following a break in at Abergavenny’s Santander Bank in the early hours of Sunday.
A gang of masked thieves in dark-coloured clothing reportedly left the area in a dark-coloured car after a large sum of cash was stolen from the cash point between 1.30am and 1.50 am on Sunday, October 25.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and are asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them.
As a result of the robbery, the bank remained closed on Monday with no information about when it was due to reopen.
A Santander employee wrote on Facebook on Sunday night, “As you maybe aware we were broken into in the early hours of this (Sunday) morning. Unfortunately we are unable to open tomorrow and not sure on when they will allow us too. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but as you understand we need time for the police to do their investigation and to make sure it is safe for the staff and the public to open the branch. We hope to be open as soon as we possibly can!
“Thank you for your understanding from the team at Santander Abergavenny.”
Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or via the Gwent Police website, quoting log reference 2600348994.
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