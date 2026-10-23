People in Abergavenny paused to mark the launch of the Gwent Poppy Appeal on Thursday afternoon, as a parade made its way through the town centre.
The event, which is held in a different Gwent town every year, marks the beginning of the appeal raising money for the Royal British Legion (RBL) to continue their work supporting members of the armed forces community and remember those who have served for their country.
Carole Lawrie, who is the new Chair of the RBL in Abergavenny, led a small ceremony outside the Town Hall following the parade, which made its way from Baker Street through the town centre.
Relive the event in pictures as the town marked the beginning of this important time of the year.
Get your latest local news for free in your email inbox
This Willys Jeep made its way to town on Thursday. (Iliffe)
The famous topper in Abergavenny library is looking good! (Iliffe)
The Navy, RAF and Army flags flying outside the town hall. (Iliffe)
A person made of poppies. (Iliffe)
Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, joins the parade. (Iliffe)
Gathering for the service outside Abergavenny Town Hall. (Iliffe)
Members of the armed forces community make their way through Frogmore Street. (Iliffe)
The poppy cascade made entirely by the local Yarnies Group inside Abergavenny Town Hall. (Tindle)
The Abergavenny Borough Band leading the way. (Iliffe)
The new chair of the RBL in Abergavenny, Carole Lawrie. (Iliffe)
The parade finished at Abergavenny Town Hall. (Iliffe)
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.