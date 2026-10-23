People in Abergavenny paused to mark the launch of the Gwent Poppy Appeal on Thursday afternoon, as a parade made its way through the town centre.

The event, which is held in a different Gwent town every year, marks the beginning of the appeal raising money for the Royal British Legion (RBL) to continue their work supporting members of the armed forces community and remember those who have served for their country.

Carole Lawrie, who is the new Chair of the RBL in Abergavenny, led a small ceremony outside the Town Hall following the parade, which made its way from Baker Street through the town centre.

Relive the event in pictures as the town marked the beginning of this important time of the year.

Willys Jeep
This Willys Jeep made its way to town on Thursday. (Iliffe)
Topper abergavenny library
The famous topper in Abergavenny library is looking good! (Iliffe)
The army, RAF and navy flags in Abergavenny
The Navy, RAF and Army flags flying outside the town hall. (Iliffe)
Poppy man
A person made of poppies. (Iliffe)
Mayor of Abergavenny
Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, joins the parade. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny poppy appeal launch
Gathering for the service outside Abergavenny Town Hall. (Iliffe)
Poppy appeal parade Abergavenny
Members of the armed forces community make their way through Frogmore Street. (Iliffe)
The poppy cascade made entirely by the local Yarnies Group in Abergavenny Town Hall
The poppy cascade made entirely by the local Yarnies Group inside Abergavenny Town Hall. (Tindle)
Abergavenny Borough Band
The Abergavenny Borough Band leading the way. (Iliffe)
Carole Lawrie
The new chair of the RBL in Abergavenny, Carole Lawrie. (Iliffe)
Abergavenny Town Hall
The parade finished at Abergavenny Town Hall. (Iliffe)