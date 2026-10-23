A recipe for incidents and congestion as traffic levels far surpassed those predicted in the 1960s. The reduction to two lanes at Magor is an additional bottleneck – and a relatively simple one to solve. Yet not even that has been addressed. The Welsh Office made plans in 1991 but no progress was made. Then following devolution there were several more attempts to solve this problem but nothing was achieved by Labour or Plaid Cymru. What would our Victorian predecessors have made of this?