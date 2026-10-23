MEMBER of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has visited Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon to learn more about the museum's work preserving Wales' industrial heritage and supporting local communities.
Peter met with representatives from Amgueddfa Cymru and Big Pit, and ss part of the visit, he took part in the museum's renowned underground tour, gaining a first-hand insight into the conditions experienced by generations of Welsh miners and the vital role coal mining played in shaping communities across South Wales.
Following the tour, Peter was given an update on a number of initiatives taking place across the site, including work to reduce the museum's carbon footprint and improve sustainability. He also visited the museum's latest exhibition, Stories from Aberfan, which opened this month to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.
The visit also highlighted the important work Big Pit continues to undertake beyond its role as a major visitor attraction. Staff spoke about a range of community-focused projects, including dementia-friendly sessions and educational programmes that help connect local people with Wales' rich industrial heritage.
Local MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox, has said:
“Big Pit is one of Wales' most important heritage attractions and offers a remarkable insight into the lives of the men and women whose hard work helped build our nation.
“It was a privilege to go underground and experience the history first-hand. I was also impressed by the fantastic work being undertaken by the team, not only in preserving our industrial heritage but also in engaging with local communities.
“As we remember the Aberfan disaster on its anniversary, their exhibition is a particularly moving and a powerful addition to the museum. Sixty years on, it remains an important opportunity for reflection, remembrance and education.
"I would like to thank everyone at Big Pit for their warm welcome and for taking the time to show me the important work taking place at this outstanding museum, and I would encourage everyone to visit."
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.